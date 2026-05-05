Novartis closes its plant in Wehr. (D) (symbolic image) sda

The Basel-based pharmaceutical company Novartis is withdrawing from a production site in Germany. The plant in Wehr in southern Baden is to be closed by the end of 2028 - around 220 jobs will be affected.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Novartis plans to close its production site in Wehr, Germany, by the end of 2028.

Around 220 jobs will be lost and the site is no longer considered competitive.

At the same time, the Group is investing in a new production facility for cancer therapies in Halle. Show more

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis plans to close its production site in Wehr in southern Baden by the end of 2028. The Basel-based company has announced that this will result in the loss of around 220 jobs. The reason for the decision: The site in the district of Waldshut is no longer competitive.

"We are aware of the uncertainty that this announcement brings for our colleagues at the Wehr site," said Head of Production Steffen Lang. The company wants to work transparently and respectfully with its employees and the community of Wehr.

To date, tablets and capsules have been produced at the Wehr site. Novartis emphasized that patient care would not be jeopardized by the closure. The company remains committed to the German site.

At the same time, Novartis is investing 35 million euros in a new production facility for cancer therapies in Halle in Saxony-Anhalt, which is scheduled to start operations in 2027. According to Novartis, the company employs over 2,600 people at six sites in Germany.