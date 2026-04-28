  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Upcoming trend confirmed Novartis' copycat drugs weigh on business at the start of the year

SDA

28.4.2026 - 07:27

The Basel-based pharmaceutical group Novartis has to report declining sales for the first quarter. (Archive image).
The Basel-based pharmaceutical group Novartis has to report declining sales for the first quarter. (Archive image).
Keystone

Novartis has clearly felt the dampening effect of generic drugs at the start of the year. Nevertheless, management confirmed its previous outlook for the further course of business on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

28.04.2026, 07:27

28.04.2026, 07:36

Sales for the first quarter amounted to 13.1 billion US dollars. This is a decrease of 1 percent compared to the same period last year. At constant exchange rates (CER), there was a drop of 5 percent. By comparison, revenue in the final quarter of 2025 was up by 1 percent and in the third quarter of the year by 8 percent.

According to its own earlier statements, the pharmaceutical group will experience the heaviest burden from copycat drugs in its history in the coming months because the billion-euro drugs Entresto, Promacta and Tasigna have lost their patent protection. Group CEO Vas Narasimhan estimated the impact on sales at around 4 billion US dollars at the beginning of February. According to the CEO, the impact is likely to be significantly greater in the first half of the year than in the second.

In terms of operating profit, the Basel-based company recorded a decline of 9 percent to 4.2 billion. The bottom line was a consolidated profit of 3.2 billion after 3.6 billion in the same period of the previous year. The decline was mainly due to the lower operating result, the press release explains further.

For analysts, however, the core operating profit adjusted for various factors is the most important factor. At 4.9 billion, this fell by 12 percent and thus fell short of the AWP consensus of 5.2 billion.

The Group confirms its previous target for the year as a whole. At constant exchange rates, the management is aiming for sales growth in the low single-digit percentage range. Core operating profit is expected to decline in the low single-digit percentage range.

More from the department

Machinery industry. SIG achieves lower sales in the first quarter

Machinery industrySIG achieves lower sales in the first quarter

Latest news. Major raid against

Latest newsMajor raid against "Hells Angels" in western Germany

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Humpback whale off Poel: Start of rescue operation planned

Mecklenburg-Western PomeraniaHumpback whale off Poel: Start of rescue operation planned