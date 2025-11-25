  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Clear-cutting Novartis cuts 550 jobs in Aargau

SDA

25.11.2025 - 08:59

Novartis has announced major job cuts.
Novartis has announced major job cuts.
sda

Novartis will cease production of tablets in Stein AG by the end of 2027. As a result, 550 jobs will be lost, as the pharmaceutical company announced on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

25.11.2025, 08:59

25.11.2025, 09:12

Novartis is cutting around 550 jobs in Aargau by the end of 2027. This was announced by the Group on Tuesday morning. The Group is discontinuing the production of tablets, capsules and the packaging of sterile medicines in Stein AG. The reasons for this are efficiency programs and more automation. The announcement is subject to the information and consultation process.

At the same time, Novartis is investing around 100 million US dollars in its Swiss sites, according to the press release. In Schweizerhalle, USD 80 million is being invested in the expansion of siRNA production, where around 80 new jobs are to be created by 2028. In Stein AG, the company is investing a further USD 26 million in the production of sterile dosage forms.

Steffen Lang, President Operations, says in the press release that Novartis needs to automate production more and realign its sites in order to remain competitive. The Group is promising support for affected employees, for example through a job center, early retirement and a social plan that has been extended until 2028.

More from the department

Salary statistics in graphs. You earn the most in Zurich - and the least in these regions

Salary statistics in graphsYou earn the most in Zurich - and the least in these regions

Processing industry. Swiss collect 3.1 million tons of recycled materials per year

Processing industrySwiss collect 3.1 million tons of recycled materials per year

Astronomy. Research satellite

AstronomyResearch satellite "Eureca" X-rayed in Dübendorf ZH