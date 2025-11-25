Novartis has announced major job cuts. sda

Novartis will cease production of tablets in Stein AG by the end of 2027. As a result, 550 jobs will be lost, as the pharmaceutical company announced on Tuesday.

Novartis is cutting around 550 jobs in Aargau by the end of 2027. This was announced by the Group on Tuesday morning. The Group is discontinuing the production of tablets, capsules and the packaging of sterile medicines in Stein AG. The reasons for this are efficiency programs and more automation. The announcement is subject to the information and consultation process.

At the same time, Novartis is investing around 100 million US dollars in its Swiss sites, according to the press release. In Schweizerhalle, USD 80 million is being invested in the expansion of siRNA production, where around 80 new jobs are to be created by 2028. In Stein AG, the company is investing a further USD 26 million in the production of sterile dosage forms.

Steffen Lang, President Operations, says in the press release that Novartis needs to automate production more and realign its sites in order to remain competitive. The Group is promising support for affected employees, for example through a job center, early retirement and a social plan that has been extended until 2028.