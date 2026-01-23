Despite generic competition, Novartis returned to a growth trajectory in the second quarter. Management has confirmed its previous outlook for the full year.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, second-quarter revenue came in at $14.4 billion. That represents a 3 percent increase compared with the same period last year. On a constant-currency basis, revenue increased by 1 percent. In the first quarter, Novartis had still reported a decline due to the launch of generic versions of key blockbuster drugs.

Novartis had recently emphasized time and again that the erosion caused by generic drugs likely had peaked. Top-selling drugs such as Entresto, Promacta, and Tasigna lost their patent protection last year. CEO Vas Narasimhan had emphasized that the negative impact is likely to be significantly greater in the first half of 2026 than in the second.

In terms of operating profit, the Basel-based bank reported a 2 percent decline to just under 4.8 billion. Net income came in at 3.3 billion, down from 4.0 billion in the same period last year. The decline was primarily driven by higher income taxes and higher interest expense, the press release added.

For analysts, however, the key figure is the core operating profit, which is adjusted for various factors. At 5.9 billion, it remained stable and significantly exceeded the AWP consensus of 5.3 billion.

For the full year, the Group is reaffirming its previous guidance. At constant exchange rates, management is targeting revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage range. Core operating profit is expected to decline by a low single-digit percentage.