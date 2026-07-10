The pharmaceutical company Novartis is selling all of the buildings and properties at its site in Kundl, Tyrol, to the German Innexis Group.

Novartis is selling all of the buildings and land at its production site in Kundl, Austria. (File photo)

Novartis will, however, retain ownership of the research and production facilities as well as the laboratory equipment at the site, Novartis Austria announced in a press release.

Innexis will also be responsible for managing the 264,000-square-meter “Life Science Campus.” In addition to the buildings, the infrastructure and services will also be taken over. It was emphasized that for the majority of the approximately 850 employees at the Kundl site, nothing will change as a result of the takeover, since Novartis will continue to operate its core activities on the campus. However, it is planned that 30 employees from campus management will transfer to the Innexis Group, retaining the same duties and responsibilities.

Novartis executives stated that this move continues the strategy of “focusing even more strongly on the development and production of innovative medicines.” The decision will make it possible to increase the economic potential of the Kundl site and the region while simultaneously promoting the establishment of new companies in a targeted manner.

The purchase agreement with the German group, which specializes in operating pharmaceutical and life sciences infrastructure, was signed on July 8. The actual handover of the site is scheduled for January 1, 2027, according to the announcement. Novartis currently employs approximately 3,300 people in Austria.