The previous record was set on November 11, 2015, according to the national weather service MeteoSwiss on Sunday. A whole series of new November temperature records were also set.
A new high of 4.8 degrees was set on the 3571-metre-high Jungfraujoch. For the first time, the temperature on Friday did not drop below freezing on a November day.
On the 2691-metre-high Weissfluhjoch near Davos, a new high of 12.7 degrees was recorded on Saturday. Friday's 11.2 degrees on the 2501-metre-high Säntis in eastern Switzerland was also a record.
November temperature records were also set on Saturday on the 2472-metre-high Great St. Bernard Pass in Valais with 11.9 degrees and on the 2260-metre-high Bernina Pass in the canton of Graubünden with 13.7 degrees.