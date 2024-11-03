The month of November has started with new temperature records in the mountains. (archive picture) Keystone

The month of November has started with new temperature records in the Swiss mountains. Last Friday, a new record high of 4284 meters above sea level was recorded.

Several November temperature records were broken in Switzerland.

Temperatures of 4.8 degrees were measured on the Jungfraujoch and 12.7 degrees on the Weissfluhjoch near Davos.

At 13.7 degrees, the Bernina Pass in the canton of Graubünden also set a record for November. Show more

The previous record was set on November 11, 2015, according to the national weather service MeteoSwiss on Sunday. A whole series of new November temperature records were also set.

A new high of 4.8 degrees was set on the 3571-metre-high Jungfraujoch. For the first time, the temperature on Friday did not drop below freezing on a November day.

On the 2691-metre-high Weissfluhjoch near Davos, a new high of 12.7 degrees was recorded on Saturday. Friday's 11.2 degrees on the 2501-metre-high Säntis in eastern Switzerland was also a record.

November temperature records were also set on Saturday on the 2472-metre-high Great St. Bernard Pass in Valais with 11.9 degrees and on the 2260-metre-high Bernina Pass in the canton of Graubünden with 13.7 degrees.

