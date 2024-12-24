The Swiss plane in Graz. X

An explosion, smoke in the cabin, panic on board. After the emergency landing of a Swiss plane in Graz, an eyewitness is now speaking out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the emergency landing of a Swiss plane in Graz, a passenger reported an explosion on the engine and a lot of smoke in the cabin. "There was a strange noise, a lot of smoke and people couldn't breathe. I didn't know what had happened," she told the Austrian newspaper "Kleine Zeitung" in a video interview on Tuesday. "There was an explosion - then panic broke out."

She was asleep at first, then heard a noise and smelled smoke. "I panicked, I didn't know what was going on," said the young woman. "I tried to calm myself down." The plane captain then said that he had to make an emergency landing. Other passengers had seen an explosion and fire on the engine.

Swiss did not initially provide any information on the cause of Monday's incident. The safety of passengers and crew is always the top priority, the airline said. The airline is working closely with the relevant authorities, who are currently investigating the incident. Due to the ongoing investigations, however, only limited information can be provided.

Airport temporarily closed

One thing is clear: several people were injured in the incident. According to Swiss, five crew members and twelve passengers received medical treatment after the incident.

One crew member was flown to hospital by helicopter. According to the Styrian State Police Directorate, the man is currently in intensive care and was seriously injured. According to initial findings, the other people were probably slightly injured.

Graz Airport was temporarily closed due to the incident.