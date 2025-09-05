The CEO of UBS, Sergio Ermotti, in an archive photo. sda

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is concerned about the new US punitive tariffs. He warns Switzerland not to react by sealing itself off. At the same time, he is cautiously optimistic.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti warns against isolationism in response to the US tariffs. He is cautiously optimistic about higher capital requirements for the big bank imposed by the Federal Council.

The "Liberation Day" proclaimed by the US government and the resulting tariffs are keeping the big bank very busy, said UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti on Friday at an event organized by the Economiesuisse business umbrella organization. "We have to prepare for difficult times." Many of the bank's clients are directly affected.

Ermotti: "15 percent tariffs are not good news"

"If customs duties fall from 39 percent to 15 percent, that is not good news," said Ermotti. The situation would then simply be less bad. But: "I am confident that the Federal Council will find a solution. We must not respond with isolationism."

Economiesuisse President Christoph Mäder echoed a similar sentiment: "The high tariffs are a massive burden for our economy." Now is the time to stick together as an economy. "This is the only way we can overcome these uncertain times."

Ermotti: "We will find a solution"

In addition to the US tariffs, the higher capital ratio for UBS demanded by the Federal Council was also discussed. "Not everyone in Bern is against us," said Ermotti. There is a willingness to listen. "I believe we will find a solution. Unfortunately, we are not there yet," Ermotti continued.

He also emphasized the importance of Switzerland for the big bank. "Our Swissness helps us to be successful, and we want to do everything we can to continue to be successful as a globally active Swiss bank." Reducing the size of the bank is not a strategy.

Mäder also warns against too much regulation for the big bank. "If we weaken the financial center with over-regulation, then we weaken the entire economy."

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin was also supposed to attend the event. However, he canceled at short notice due to a trip to the US. "He set the right priorities," Mäder said.