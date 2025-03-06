Coffee orders are now being scammed. (symbolic image) Robert Günther/dpa-tmn

Cyber criminals are trying to deceive Nespresso customers with a new phishing scam. A fake email warns that loyalty points are about to expire - but anyone who falls for it ends up giving away their credit card details.

Sven Ziegler

A new wave of phishing is targeting Nespresso customers: fraudsters are sending out deceptively genuine-looking emails claiming that the loyalty points they have collected will soon expire.

In order to put pressure on the victims, a deadline of 10 days is given - a psychological trick to elicit quick and rash reactions, as the authorities' portal "Cybercrimepolice" reports.

Anyone who clicks on the link contained in the email ends up on a professionally falsified Nespresso website. There, users first have to fill in a pseudo-survey before they can select the alleged rewards.

Credit card details are misused

But before the supposed gift is sent, the website demands a payment of 2 euros for express delivery.

But instead of the promised reward, the victims only receive an unauthorized debit from their credit card. At the same time, the fraudsters try to obtain the security code of the financial institution in order to bypass two-factor authentication and debit even larger amounts of money.

This is what the suspicious email looks like. Cybercrimepolice

To protect themselves from this scam, Nespresso customers should check suspicious emails carefully. As a general rule, never click on links in e-mails or text messages that appear unexpected or suspicious.

Quick action required

Official messages from Nespresso are best checked directly via the company website or customer service. Anyone who receives such a phishing e-mail should ignore it and forward it to Cybercrimepolice.ch.

If data has already been passed on, quick action is required: the credit card company must be informed immediately and the card blocked. It is also recommended to file a complaint with the police.

The current wave of phishing shows that fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated. However, if you remain skeptical and only pass on sensitive data via official channels, you can effectively protect yourself against such attacks.