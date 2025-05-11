Homicide Berikon AG / 15-year-old found dead After a homicide in Berikon AG, two stuffed animals lie next to roses and candles where the 15-year-old girl was found. Image: KEYSTONE A homicide occurred near the shooting range in Berikon. Image: Maps A major police operation is underway in Berikon AG on Sunday evening. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 The school was informed of the incident by the police on Monday. The victim and the alleged perpetrator went to the Mutschellen district school. Image: Maps The place where the dead woman was found has already been the scene of a crime once before. In 2003, a woman was seriously injured. Image: KEYSTONE Homicide Berikon AG / 15-year-old found dead After a homicide in Berikon AG, two stuffed animals lie next to roses and candles where the 15-year-old girl was found. Image: KEYSTONE A homicide occurred near the shooting range in Berikon. Image: Maps A major police operation is underway in Berikon AG on Sunday evening. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 The school was informed of the incident by the police on Monday. The victim and the alleged perpetrator went to the Mutschellen district school. Image: Maps The place where the dead woman was found has already been the scene of a crime once before. In 2003, a woman was seriously injured. Image: KEYSTONE

A 15-year-old girl has been killed in Berikon in the canton of Aargau. The seriously injured girl was initially found in a wooded area near the Schützenhaus. She died a short time later. The police have already arrested a suspect.

According to police reports, a homicide occurred in Berikon in the canton of Aargau on Sunday.

As the cantonal police wrote in a press release, the incident is said to have unfolded as follows: On Sunday, May 11, 2025, shortly after 4 p.m., walkers came across a teenager near the Berikon shooting range. Because she was bleeding and asking for help, the walkers looked after her and called the emergency services. A patrol from the Bremgarten regional police and the ambulance were quickly on the scene and took her to hospital. She is a 14-year-old girl and her injuries are not life-threatening. However, police spokesman Bernhard Graser confirmed to blue News that her hand was bleeding heavily.

At the same time, other walkers in the nearby forest came across a girl lying on the ground bleeding profusely. The private individuals provided first aid until the police and another ambulance arrived. Despite resuscitation measures, all help came too late. The 15-year-old died at the scene.

The exact circumstances are unknown

It soon became apparent that there was a connection between the two young people. This led to a strong suspicion against the 14-year-old. The Aargau cantonal police arrested her on the same day. Graser also says that the victim and the alleged perpetrator knew each other from school.

The exact circumstances and possible motives for the crime are still unclear. According to initial findings, the victim suffered stab wounds. The Aargau cantonal police have started an investigation.

The police are assuming a homicide.

Pupils know the victim - there was an argument beforehand

A police operation took place at the Mutschellen district school on Monday morning. Graser specifies: In connection with the homicide, the police were at the school to notify and inform the teachers. The Aargau cantonal police confirmed this to blue News. There will be further questioning.

What exactly happened remains unclear for the time being - but according to several pupils, there is said to have been an altercation between teenagers.

The police confirm an incident at the Mutschellen district school in Berikon to "20 Minuten". Maps

Two schoolgirls told "20 Minuten" about a violent argument. Apparently several young people know who the victim is - and say that the person concerned goes to the Mutschellen district school.

The police will release further details later today, according to a spokesperson at the request of blue News.

Witnesses describe the victim

A friend of the victim told Blick: "I knew the young woman who died. I can't imagine her arguing with anyone. Not at all. She was a very quiet girl, a bit introverted and almost a bit shy. Always sweet." The victim actually only had one close friend who she confided in. She sometimes went for walks in the woods with her.

Eyewitnesses also report that there were a lot of police outside the victim's house on Sunday. The father told Blick: "We still don't know what happened."