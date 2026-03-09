WhatsApp is testing a relaxation of its privacy policy for status messages. Weronika Peneshko/dpa

In future, contacts whose number you haven't saved yourself will also be able to see your WhatApp status. The background to this is probably a larger strategy around planned usernames.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow contacts whose number you have not saved to see your status.

The prerequisite is that you have recently communicated with each other via WhatsApp.

The adjustment is presumably related to WhatsApp's plan to introduce usernames in 2026. Show more

WhatsApp is experimenting with a change. In future, contacts whose number you have not saved could also see your status. The messenger is currently testing this, as reported by "wabetainfo.com".

People will now be able to see your status if they have saved your number and you have recently written or spoken to each other on the phone - even if you have never saved their number. Previously, only people who had each other on their contact list could see their status. This rule could now be dropped. Exactly how long "recently" means is unclear.

In future, such contacts will be recognizable in the status feed. A tilde symbol (~) will appear in front of their name. WhatsApp wants to provide more transparency with this. According to the report, the feature is already in use on Android, iOS and Web - but only in some countries. A gradual expansion is planned.

Why WhatsApp could change the rules

If you don't want to see status messages from unknown contacts, you can simply hide them. A tap on the relevant status is all it takes. It is more difficult to protect your own status. The "Only share with..." option can be activated in the settings under Privacy and status. However, permitted contacts must then be selected manually.

According to the report, Meta is also working on a "Close Friends" function for status messages. However, it is not yet available - and whether it really makes the settings easier remains to be seen.

There is probably a larger strategy behind the adjustment. WhatsApp is planning to introduce usernames in 2026. Users will then be able to chat with each other without sharing their phone number - similar to Instagram via the username.