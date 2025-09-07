Whether the blood moon will appear as beautiful today as it did in January 2019 is written in the stars. (archive image) Keystone

There will be a special spectacle in the sky on Sunday: a lunar eclipse. The event will begin before the moon has even risen. What will we see of it? And how often does such an event occur? The most important questions and answers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

What time exactly does the lunar eclipse take place?

The lunar eclipse reaches its peak at 8.11 pm. However, the eclipse is already in full swing before the moon rises: when it rises - between 7.46 pm in Chur and 7.59 pm in Geneva - the moon is already completely eclipsed.

At 8.52 pm, the first rays of sunlight reach the edge of the moon's surface again. Shortly before 10 p.m., the moon finally leaves the Earth's umbra.

How can it be observed?

In contrast to a solar eclipse, no special protective glasses or technical equipment is required for observation. The spectacle can be safely observed with the naked eye.

To observe the lunar eclipse, however, you need a clear view of the moon. This rises in the east. It is therefore advisable to choose a location with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon.

Good weather is also a prerequisite - not much of the lunar eclipse will be visible if it is very cloudy.

What can you see?

During the total phase, the moon does not simply appear black, but glows in reddish to copper-colored tones. This phenomenon is known as a "blood moon". This coloration occurs because the sunlight is refracted by the Earth's atmosphere and the long-wave red rays in particular find their way to the moon. Depending on the dust and cloud content in the Earth's atmosphere, the moon can appear lighter orange or deep dark red.

How does a lunar eclipse occur?

While a solar eclipse can only occur during a new moon, a lunar eclipse requires a full moon. The earth then moves between the moon and the sun. When the three celestial bodies are exactly in line, the moon falls into the shadow of the earth and is thus eclipsed.

Why isn't there a lunar eclipse every month?

Although the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon every month, the Earth, Moon and Sun are usually not exactly in line - so the Sun usually shines through to the Moon above or below the Earth. This is because the moon's orbit is inclined by five degrees to the earth's orbit.

How common is a lunar eclipse?

Overall, such events are not that rare. Worldwide, there are at least two and at most five lunar eclipses every year. However, the theoretical maximum of five eclipses in one year never occurs in the 21st century.

Moreover, only around one in three lunar eclipses is a total eclipse. The next total lunar eclipse that could be visible from Switzerland will not take place again until December 31, 2028.