Prices are soaring and the supply situation in Asia is already tense: In order to cushion the consequences of the Iran war on the oil market, the International Energy Agency is resorting to a crisis remedy - on a record scale.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the start of the war in Iran, oil prices have risen rapidly in some cases.

In response, the International Energy Agency (IEA) now wants to release a record amount of strategic oil reserves - 400 million barrels of crude oil.

"The challenges we are facing on the oil market are unprecedented in scale," said Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The historic step is intended to stabilize markets that have been strained by the war. Show more

The International Energy Agency IEA wants to release a record amount of strategic oil reserves in response to the Iran war. The agency's 32 member countries will release a total of 400 million barrels of crude oil, according to a statement published in Paris. Never before has so much oil been tapped from the reserves in a joint operation. The move is intended to stabilize the markets, which have been strained by the war. Experts assume that the release could in principle calm the markets.

According to the IEA, the release will apply for an appropriate period of time depending on the country. Some countries would also take further emergency measures. "The challenges we are facing on the oil market are unprecedented in scale," the IEA quoted its head Fatih Birol as saying. He was therefore pleased about the record-breaking measures. Oil markets are global. Therefore, the response to major disruptions must also be global.

Even before the IEA's decision was officially announced, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum welcomed the proposal to release crude oil reserves, according to media reports. "Well, certainly these are the moments for which these reserves will be used, because we're not dealing with energy shortages in the world," he told Fox News. Rather, there is a temporary problem with transportation that will be solved. This is the perfect time to think about releasing some of the reserves in order to lower oil prices, Burgum said.

Oil price has risen rapidly in some cases since the start of the war

The war in the Middle East is having a huge impact on the energy markets. The transportation of energy commodities from the production regions on the Persian Gulf through the important Strait of Hormuz has practically come to a standstill. Reports of sea mines allegedly laid by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz have recently fueled concerns about the security of international energy supplies.

Fears of a prolonged disruption to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz drove oil prices up again on Wednesday. The release of strategic oil reserves did not exert any lasting pressure on prices, partly because the move had already been anticipated. A barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent crude recently cost 92.44 dollars, a good 5 percent more than the previous day. On Monday, the price had fallen again after a sharp rise to more than 120 dollars and stabilized on Tuesday.

IEA to release record amount of oil reserves due to Iran war - Gallery Oil prices rose sharply after the start of the Iran war. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The IEA has already released oil from emergency reserves five times. Image: dpa (Archivbild) IEA to release record amount of oil reserves due to Iran war - Gallery Oil prices rose sharply after the start of the Iran war. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The IEA has already released oil from emergency reserves five times. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Rare crisis remedy last used in 2022

In order to be prepared for crises, all 32 IEA members from Austria to South Korea must build up emergency reserves. In total, they have reserves of 1.2 billion barrels (159 liters each) and 600 million barrels of industrial stocks. It is rare for reserves to be released jointly. From the short-term activation of additional production capacities to the suspension of quality standards, the IEA lists a number of other measures to respond to shortages.

Since the IEA was founded in the mid-1970s in response to the oil crisis at that time, reserves have been released five times in a coordinated manner. The Gulf War in 1990/91, the damage caused by hurricanes "Katrina" and "Rita" in 2005 in the USA and the loss of Libyan oil exports in 2011 were the reasons for this. Most recently, national oil reserves were released twice in 2022 due to the war in Ukraine.

What are the benefits of the new release of reserves?

Thomas Puls from the Institute of the German Economy (IW), which is close to employers, is certain that a release will calm the markets. "In a shortage market, every release potentially lowers the price. There is currently a physical shortage of this kind, especially in Asia." In Europe, on the other hand, there is no shortage. "The problem here is the prices, which are being driven up by the oil shortage in Asia."

The petroleum industry association en2x, on the other hand, sees a "major shortage in the supply of fuels themselves and other petroleum products such as aviation fuels" across Europe. Approvals could help to ease the situation if the product prices for petrol and diesel were to fall. This could in turn have an impact on filling station prices. However, it is not yet possible to estimate whether and when a relief effect will occur. This also depends on the further course of the war.

Because it is not yet possible to predict how long the war will last, IW expert Puls warns that despite the positive effects he expects, reserves should only be released en masse. "If the conflict drags on for months, we will be happy about every barrel that we have held back for security of supply instead of using it to lower prices."