The AI in Meta's products is designed to make your everyday life easier. Various new functions are currently in the test phase. But where does the AI really help and where is it just annoying?

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp is integrating its AI deeper into the chat window and is testing new functions in the beta version.

These include, for example, summaries of group chats or AI-generated wallpapers.

Meta promises comprehensive data protection through encrypted, temporary processing of content. Show more

WhatsApp is currently testing deeper integration of its in-house AI in a new beta version, showing how serious Meta is about transforming the messenger into a smart communication hub. The eye-catching blue AI ring, which already functions as the interface for Meta AI, is set to appear even more prominently in future, directly in the chat window.

Reactions to this are likely to remain divided. Many users already find the AI ring intrusive. But Meta remains unperturbed. The next update could ensure that the AI also becomes a conversation partner without being asked. In the literal sense of the word.

Summary at the touch of a button

Specifically, according to WABbetaInfo, Meta is testing a function in Android beta version 2.25.15.12 to summarize group chats. A corresponding button appears directly in the chat. This is intended to provide orientation when hundreds of messages remain unanswered. For example, after a busy day or a weekend offline.

The AI then provides a condensed overview at the tap of a finger. Anyone in a football group who doesn't know why there is a heated discussion about the referee, for example, will be served up the essence of the conversation within seconds.

The AI is designed to summarize chat histories with a simple click in WhatsApp. WABbetaInfo

Bringing in even more personality

But WhatsApp doesn't just want to use AI for text processing - the visual appearance of the app is also set to become more individual. To this end, the developers are experimenting with a function that allows chat backgrounds to be generated by AI via text input.

Users can enter simple instructions such as "Desert at sunset" or "Panda bear in a double-decker" and the AI delivers several image variants that differ in style, color scheme and level of detail. The results are automatically adapted to the display format and can be adjusted again if you are not satisfied.

The function makes it possible to create a separate background for each chat or to define a uniform design for all conversations globally.

Data protection promise with technical security

Meta emphasizes that there is no risk to privacy. The function is based on so-called "private processing". The message content should only leave the device in encrypted form, be processed temporarily and deleted again immediately. Access by WhatsApp or the company is excluded.

If you still want to do without the support of AI, you can do so at least partially. The function can be deactivated specifically for individual chats in the settings under "Advanced privacy". This means that the AI no longer has access to the messages and shared media.