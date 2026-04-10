The "Güggeli-Express" is bankrupt. Facebook

Following the bankruptcy of the Güggeli-Express, the grilled chicken business in the Zurich Unterland has been redistributed. Two competitors are gradually securing the previous locations. At the same time, the inventory of the long-established company is being auctioned off - opening up new entry opportunities.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the bankruptcy of the Güggeli-Express, its inventory is being auctioned off and offers new opportunities to enter the grilled chicken business.

Two competitors are gradually taking over the previous locations in the Zurich lowlands.

The business remains in demand and is now mainly continued via franchise models. Show more

As soon as the Güggeli-Express has disappeared, the industry is reshaping itself. As the "Zürcher Unterländer " reports, the company's inventory is being auctioned off. Interested parties will be able to view it at the former headquarters in Bassersdorf ZH in mid-April before bids are submitted.

This marks the end of an era: for 28 years, the supplier sold its chicken directly from mobile barbecue stands - a familiar sight on many roadsides in the lowlands.

Competition takes over stalls

At the same time, other providers have started to take over the vacant locations, as the Zürcher Unterländer reports. The company Natura Güggeli is particularly present at the moment. The provider belongs to the Thurgau poultry producer Frifag and can now also be found in Bassersdorf and Kloten - two central locations in the history of the Güggeli Express.

Guets Güggeli is also expanding its presence. Both companies rely on a franchise system in which independent operators run the barbecue stands. This model reduces the risk for the companies and gives the individual grillers more entrepreneurial freedom.

Entry into the business from 15,000 francs

Anyone who wants to get into the business themselves can do so relatively easily. According to a job advertisement, joining Guets Güggeli costs at least 15,000 francs. For this, you get access to an existing system with infrastructure and concept.

The providers also differ in their offerings. While Guets Güggeli continues to sell whole and half chickens as well as various side dishes, Natura Güggeli focuses on half animals and individual pieces. The range is supplemented with side dishes such as chips, salads and potato dishes.

Owner Karin Suter was still hoping for investors to save the family business. Crowdfunding was also an option, she told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper a few weeks ago. But now it seems clear: The financing round has failed - and the inventory will be auctioned off.

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