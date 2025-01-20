The plane had to land in the Austrian city of Graz due to smoke in the cabin. (Photo: Archive) Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

You can now also pay with Twint at Swiss. The airline announced this on Monday.

You can now also pay with Twint at Swiss.

The Twint payment app is available via the Swiss app and on swiss.com.

To pay with Twint, you need an account with the payment service provider and a departure airport in Switzerland. Show more

The airline Swiss can now also be paid for with Twint. This applies to flight tickets and additional services such as seat reservations.

The Twint payment app is available via the Swiss app and on swiss.com, as detailed in a press release issued by the airline on Monday. A prerequisite for paying with Twint is an account with the payment service provider and a departure airport in Switzerland.

"We are delighted to be working with SWISS. Our shared vision is to offer our users in Switzerland a first-class booking experience and exceptional service. By linking TWINT and SWISS, we are strengthening the user experience and bringing Switzerland's leading airline together with the most popular Swiss payment method", comments Adrian Plattner, Chief Sales Officer of TWINT, on the partnership.

"The integration of TWINT as a payment method is a further step towards offering our passengers even more choice at the booking stage and making travel easier and more individual," says Heike Birlenbach, Chief Commercial Officer of SWISS.

"We have always been committed to Swissness and work with Swiss companies wherever possible. So we're all the more pleased that our customers can now also buy their tickets with the leading and popular Swiss payment app."