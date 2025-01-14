Swiss chocolate will be significantly more expensive. (symbolic image) sda

Swiss chocolate will be significantly more expensive in 2025. The price of cocoa and cocoa butter has quadrupled, forcing confectioners and large manufacturers to raise their prices significantly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Confiserie Honold is increasing its prices by up to 27 percent, while other manufacturers are following suit with more moderate adjustments.

Quadrupled cocoa and cocoa butter prices are driving up costs, partly due to poor harvests and high demand.

Migros, Coop and other retailers have already noticeably increased their chocolate prices. Show more

The high raw material prices for cocoa and cocoa butter are leading to massive price increases for Swiss chocolate. Smaller confectioners are particularly affected, but large manufacturers and retailers have also already raised their prices for chocolate products or are planning to do so in 2025.

Zurich-based confectioner Honold has informed its business partners in a letter that prices for processed specialties will rise by an average of 8 percent from 2025, as theBlicknewspaper has learned.

The price adjustment is particularly drastic for couvertures, which will increase by 27 percent. This is due to the quadrupling of market prices for cocoa and cocoa butter in just 18 months. While a tonne of cocoa still cost less than CHF 3,000 in June 2023, the price at the end of 2024 was up to CHF 10,000.

Chocolate bars 10 percent more expensive

Other chocolate manufacturers are also reacting to the increased costs. Confiserie Bachmann, for example, has announced a moderate price increase of 3 percent. The reason: Bachmann sources its cocoa directly from farmers, which makes its pricing less dependent on stock market fluctuations. Following a price adjustment in summer 2024, Läderach has announced that it will keep prices stable for 2025.

The major manufacturers are less optimistic. Lindt & Sprüngli and Cailler have confirmed further price increases for 2025, while Camille Bloch is implementing a two-stage increase of around 10 percent. Maestrani had already made double-digit price adjustments in 2024.

Prices in supermarkets are also rising noticeably. At Migros, a 100-gram carton of Frey Giandor milk now costs CHF 2.45 instead of CHF 2.20 - an increase of 11.4 percent. Coop has also raised the prices of products such as Ovomaltine Branchli and Lindt Lindor balls. The effects of higher raw material prices are therefore being felt in all segments of the chocolate market.