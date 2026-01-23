Drivers in Switzerland are once again having to dig deeper into their pockets. Gasoline and diesel prices rose by another four rappen per liter within a few days, reaching their highest level in about two years.

The Middle East Conflict and the Rhine Water Level Now you'll have to dig deeper into your pockets—gas and diesel prices hit a two-year high

Here's what it's all about Gas prices in Switzerland have risen again. A liter of unleaded 95 now costs an average of 1.96 francs, the highest price in about two years.

Since the start of the war with Iran in late February 2026, gasoline and diesel prices have risen by about 17 to 20 percent.

Reasons for the price increase include, among other things, the situation in the Middle East, damaged refineries in Russia, and transportation problems on the Rhine. Summary created with

Gas prices in Switzerland have gone up again. After fuel prices had already risen sharply just last weekend, they increased by another 4 rappen per liter within a few days. This brought them to their highest level in about two years.

According to figures published Saturday by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), the average price for a liter of unleaded 95 is now 1.96 francs, up from 1.92 francs previously. This represents an increase of 2.1 percent.

Unleaded 98 rose to 2.07 francs from 2.03 francs. Diesel costs an average of 2.14 francs per liter, up from 2.10 francs.

Current prices are the highest they’ve been in about two years, but remain below the record highs seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. At that time, 95 unleaded gasoline cost more than 2.30 francs per liter at times. Since the start of the war in Iran in late February 2026, gasoline and diesel prices have risen by about 17 to 20 percent.

There are several reasons for the increase

Several factors are responsible for the price increase. According to the TCS, in addition to tensions in the Middle East, damaged refineries in Russia, temporarily lower fuel exports from China, and persistently low water levels on the Rhine continue to strain supply chains. The latter is driving up the cost of transporting petroleum products to Switzerland, as tankers are unable to carry as much cargo.

The price of oil has since given back some of its recent gains. On Friday, Brent crude was trading below $100 per barrel again. However, this easing of pressure is likely to take some time to be felt at the gas pump.

The TCS collects price data at irregular intervals using random samples. Actual prices may vary depending on the region and gas station.

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