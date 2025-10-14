A protest that literally shows everything: Hundreds get naked on their bikes at the "Emergency World Naked Bike Ride" in Portland - despite rain and only twelve degrees.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Portland, hundreds of people rode naked on bikes to demonstrate against the planned deployment of the National Guard and the policies of the immigration authorities ICE.

The action, called the "Emergency World Naked Bike Ride", combines political protest with a well-known local cycling tradition.

With this unusual form of resistance, the participants wanted to draw attention to government encroachment and militarization in a peaceful but highly visible way. Show more

At the weekend in Portland, Oregon, hundreds of people got on their bikes naked in the rain and just twelve degrees. Under the title "Emergency World Naked Bike Ride", the action was directed against the planned deployment of the National Guard and the policies of the US immigration authorities ICE.

The starting point was the Convention Center Plaza, from where the route led through several city districts to the ICE building in southwest Portland. The police reported no arrests or injuries and the protest remained peaceful.

Symbolism with tradition

The nudity was a deliberate choice: It was intended to show vulnerability and humanity - as a contrast to uniforms, weapons and a demonstration of state power. At the same time, the action tied in with a well-known local tradition. The "World Naked Bike Ride" is a worldwide demonstration that has been taking place for years and draws attention to environmental and climate protection, sustainable mobility and physical freedom.

In Portland, thousands take part every year - a symbol of the city's creative protest culture. This time, it turned into a peaceful but clearly political appeal against militarization.

