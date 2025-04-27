Debris lies on the ground after the explosion. Mohammad Rasoul Moradi/Islamic Republic News Agency, IRNA/AP/dpa

The number of dead and injured after a detonation and fire at a major port in southern Iran continues to rise. The flames are still blazing on Sunday - the Iranian Red Crescent reported at least 28 dead and more than 1,000 injured on Sunday.

The number of victims of a massive explosion and fire in the southern Iranian port city of Shahid Rajai has risen further. The Iranian Red Crescent reported on Sunday that at least 28 people had lost their lives and around 1000 others had been injured. So far, only ten of the fatalities have been identified, including two women, according to the reports. Helicopters and fire-fighting planes fought the flames from the air throughout the night. The fire is under control and is expected to be completely extinguished on Sunday, it said.

Some activities in the port, an important transshipment point for container ships that handles more than 70 million tons of goods every year, have already restarted. As proof, state television showed footage of a ship from which containers were being unloaded.

Details on the causes of the explosion not far from Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormuzgan province, were scarce. However, the private security company Ambrey announced that a shipment of "sodium perchlorate rocket fuel" had arrived at the port in March. This was part of a delivery from two Chinese ships that was first reported by the Financial Times in January.

Detonation probably caused by rocket fuel

According to experts, the fuel was to be used to replenish rocket stocks used up by attacks on Israel during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "The fire was reportedly the result of improper handling of a cargo of solid propellant for Iranian ballistic missiles," explained Ambrey.

Iran has not confirmed that it has accepted the shipment. A request for comment to the Iranian mission to the United Nations remained unanswered on Saturday.

Shahid Rajai is located a good 1,000 kilometers southeast of the capital Tehran on the Strait of Hormuz, a strait that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. Almost 20 percent of traded oil is transported through the strait. The explosion occurred while Iran and the USA were meeting in Oman for their third round of negotiations on limiting Iran's nuclear program.