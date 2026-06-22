Just over a month after the Ebola outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 1,000.

According to the Ministry of Information in Kinshasa, of the 1,003 confirmed Ebola cases in three northeastern provinces of the country, a total of 254 have died. The ministry also reported that 100 people are considered recovered. Currently, 365 patients are being treated in hospitals and isolation wards, the ministry said. The fatality rate currently stands at around 25 percent.

Since the outbreak was announced in May, 19 people in neighboring Uganda have also contracted Ebola, and two of them have died from the highly dangerous disease. These cases were linked to the outbreak in the Congo.

According to the data, 58 percent of contacts of confirmed cases are currently being tracked. To stop the spread of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that it is necessary to identify and monitor 90 percent of all people who have been in contact with an infected person. The African health authority, Africa CDC, had already expressed concern on several occasions about the high number of unknown and untracked contacts.

In Ituri Province, where the epicenter of the outbreak is located, the existing medical infrastructure is weak—as it is in many parts of the country—even under normal circumstances. An additional challenge for aid workers is the insecurity in many regions in the east of the country, where numerous armed groups are active. The M23 rebel group currently controls large parts of the two provinces also affected by Ebola—North Kivu and South Kivu—including the provincial capitals Goma and Bukavu.

Concerns About Ebola in Refugee Camps

According to the UN, there are up to four million internally displaced persons in eastern Congo due to the ongoing conflicts. They often live in very cramped conditions in makeshift camps, with few hygiene measures and inadequate health care. According to experts, an Ebola outbreak in one of the refugee camps would be catastrophic.

Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact and contact with bodily fluids. The current outbreak is particularly difficult to contain, in part because there is currently neither a vaccine nor a specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.