105 passengers suffered serious injuries in accidents involving streetcars and buses alone in 2024, more than at any time in the last five years. The number of fatalities in accidents involving public transport was also above average at 39.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Federal Office of Transport (FOT) published the figures on Tuesday. A total of 206 people were seriously injured in accidents involving public transport and rail freight traffic. However, safety on public transport remains high, writes the FOT.

34 of the 39 fatalities and 78 of the seriously injured were third parties involved in accidents on public transport. In 2024, there were no fatalities in accidents involving rail and cableway transport or shipping.

Most accidents involving streetcars and buses with serious injuries were due to the misconduct of people traveling on foot, by bicycle or by car at the same location. One passenger was killed in each of the streetcar and bus accidents in 2024. Three railroad employees died in rail accidents.

Campaign for greater safety

Local transport companies launched a campaign for safer local transport under the auspices of the Swiss Association of Public Transport (VöV), which is supported by the federal government. The FOT is also analyzing data from the five largest urban transport companies to determine whether further measures are needed.

In an international comparison of rail safety, Switzerland is in third place, behind the UK and the Netherlands. "The goal of being one of the best countries in Europe has been achieved," states the FOT.

However, Switzerland is still in the bottom third internationally when it comes to safety on railroad construction sites and workplaces. The FOT therefore intends to continue to focus on this issue in its monitoring activities in the future.