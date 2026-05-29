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Three cantons win Numerous companies relocate from Zurich

SDA

29.5.2026 - 11:47

The canton of Solothurn attracted companies willing to relocate last year. (archive picture)
The canton of Solothurn attracted companies willing to relocate last year. (archive picture)
Keystone

Numerous companies relocated their headquarters in Switzerland last year. The cantons of Zug, Solothurn and Graubünden recorded the most relocations, according to an analysis by the credit agency Crif. Zurich lost the most companies in net terms.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2026, 11:47

29.05.2026, 14:02

In 2025, 38,081 existing companies relocated within Switzerland, as Crif reported on Friday. A good 80 percent of these relocations took place within the respective canton, while 7517 changed canton.

The canton of Zug tops the list of relocated companies. A net total of 68 companies moved there. It is closely followed by Solothurn (67 companies) and Graubünden (66). Net immigration is calculated from the number of companies moving into and out of a canton.

Zurich loses companies

Zug benefited above all from new arrivals from Zurich (362), Lucerne (117) and Schwyz (76), according to the report. In Solothurn, the majority of companies came from Bern (75), Aargau (45) and Zurich (38). And most companies from Ticino (66), Zurich (56) and Zug (27) relocated to Graubünden, according to the report.

On the losing side, the canton of Zurich recorded the largest number of departures with a net outflow of 252 companies. Other cantons with a high net outflow, according to the study, are Bern (-117), Obwalden (-55) and Appenzell Ausserrhoden (-52).

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