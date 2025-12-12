Suspected victims have been identified in the investigation against a former nurse at Essen University Hospital. Symbol photo dpa

A nurse is alleged to have raped patients in the Ruhr region. Most of them are said to have been anaesthetized. However, one 14-year-old girl remained awake. Charges have now been brought against the man.

Because the authorities in Essen investigated a 32-year-old man for child pornography, further incriminating material was discovered on the nurse.

The man apparently raped patients in hospital who were anaesthetized and filmed his actions.

One of the victims is said to be a 14-year-old girl who was conscious during the abuse. Show more

The public prosecutor's office in Essen, Germany, has brought charges against a 32-year-old nurse who allegedly raped anaesthetized patients. Only one 14-year-old girl is said to have been conscious, said a spokesman for the Essen district court.

The other alleged victims were 28, 35 and 43 years old at the time of the crime. The identity and therefore the age of one woman could not be determined. Several media outlets had previously reported.

The indictment lists four charges of rape, two cases of sexual abuse and possession and distribution of child pornography. The investigations into child pornography had reportedly brought the alleged series of rapes to light.

Following searches of the nurse's home in Olfen (Coesfeld district) and Dortmund, not only child pornography material but also images and videos of the rapes and sexual abuse were discovered on storage media, according to reports. The nurse is said to have filmed the acts himself.

Huge amounts of data confiscated

According to the indictment, the sex crimes took place at Essen University Hospital and at a hospital in Dortmund. The victims were four women and a 43-year-old man. One woman is also on trial. The nurse is said to have sent her the images. However, she did not call the police.

During the search operation at the end of July, computers, laptops, tablets and cell phones with a large data volume of several terabytes were confiscated.

The accused was remanded in custody. Essen University Hospital had pointed out that the man had presented a clean criminal record when he was hired.