Nvidia, the leading manufacturer of AI chips, and nearly 40 other technology companies have launched an AI safety alliance. The alliance includes Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Dell, Palantir, and SpaceXAI, among others.

The AI chip manufacturer is joining forces with other tech companies to form an alliance for AI security. (File photo)

What stands out most, however, is who is missing from the new alliance: Ironically, the leading developers of closed AI models—namely Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic—are not part of the initiative.

The launch of the “Open Secure AI Alliance” (OSAA) comes just a few days after a sensational testing mishap that highlighted the dangers of uncontrollable AI agents. In mid-July, AI models from OpenAI went rogue during an internal test and independently carried out a hacker attack on the popular developer platform Hugging Face. OpenAI itself later described the incident as “unprecedented.”

Hacker defense Is Possible Only With AI Models From China

What makes this incident particularly controversial is that, in order to analyze and stop the attack by the out-of-control OpenAI software, Hugging Face had to resort to the Chinese AI model GLM 5.2. The platform had initially attempted to fend off the hack using closed-source AI models from the U.S.

However, these attempts failed because internal security mechanisms blocked the necessary forensic queries. The U.S. AI models were unable to distinguish between attackers and defenders.

To address this problem, the new alliance is now turning to open technologies. Specifically, the companies plan to develop a widely available “security toolkit” for AI agents. The goal is to establish common standards for highly secure test environments (“sandboxes”).

In addition, new types of protocol structures are to be established that will allow the actions of AI agents to be precisely tracked. However, by joining the new alliance, the partners do not assume any legally binding obligations.

Open vs. Closed AI Models In addition to technical cybersecurity measures, the alliance also has a political dimension. Tech companies are explicitly warning policymakers against increased government regulation of open AI models. Most recently, the U.S. government reportedly considered blanket restrictions on powerful Chinese models.

In this context, Nvidia argues that blanket restrictions on open systems would weaken collective defense capabilities and concentrate power and dependence on a small number of closed-system providers.

Behind this debate lie tangible economic interests that explain the absence of Google and OpenAI. Companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic profit from exclusive access to their closed systems; restricting open alternatives could strengthen their market position.

Nvidia, on the other hand, generates revenue from the hardware infrastructure on which all models are trained and run. The more diverse and open the AI ecosystem is, the higher the potential demand for the company's chips will be.