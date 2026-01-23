The chipmaker Nvidia and Wall Street financial heavyweights plan to raise at least half a trillion dollars for investments in AI infrastructure. This includes attracting investor capital for funds aimed at expanding data centers equipped with Nvidia’s chip systems

Hundreds of billions of dollars are being poured into the expansion of data centers for artificial intelligence. Chip giant Nvidia, which is benefiting from this trend, is bringing Wall Street on board to raise even more money. (File photo)

Participants in the partnership include Goldman Sachs, as well as the investment firms Apollo, Blackrock, and KKR. No details were initially provided regarding the timeframe within which the more than $500 billion is to be raised.

Nvidia is by far the leading provider of chip systems for training and running artificial intelligence. Cloud giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta, in particular, are currently investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the expansion of AI data centers. AI labs and startups, among others, are set to benefit from the new funds, said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on the U.S. business network CNBC. In recent months, Nvidia has, in some cases, acquired stakes in AI companies, which in turn are investing the proceeds in the chipmaker’s technology. These circular deals have been viewed with some concern by the market.

Huang pointed out that building data centers requires an investment of about 50 to 60 billion dollars per gigawatt of power consumption. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink emphasized that, according to current estimates, the U.S. alone would need AI data centers with a capacity of more than 70 gigawatts. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon acknowledged that there will be winners and losers in the AI race. However, the partners expect computer capacity to establish itself as an investment category.