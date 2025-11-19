AI chips from Nvidia are still in demand. dpa (Archivbild)

Prior to Nvidia's quarterly report, there were concerns that the AI euphoria might have driven tech share prices too high. But business at the chip giant continues unabated.

The AI boom continues to drive explosive growth in the chip company Nvidia's business. In the last quarter, turnover jumped by 62 percent year-on-year to 57 billion dollars (around 46 billion Swiss francs). Nvidia thus exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Even compared to the previous quarter, there was an increase of 22 percent.

Nvidia's share price rose by more than three percent at times in after-hours trading. The share prices of other chip companies were also up. Shares in Nvidia's major customers Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta also rose.

Fear of an AI bubble

Chip systems from Nvidia have become a key technology for the development of software with artificial intelligence. They are used both for the complex training of AI models, for example for the chatbot ChatGPT, and for operating the software. Nvidia's results have thus become an indicator of the state of the AI industry.

In recent weeks, there have been growing concerns on the stock markets that the high expectations for the future business with artificial intelligence could have led to a bubble in the share prices of tech companies. As a result, investors let their hair down. Nvidia's market capitalization fell from 5 to around 4.5 trillion dollars within a few weeks. This means that the chip company is still the most valuable company on the stock exchange.

Growth even without business in China

On the bottom line, Nvidia increased its quarterly profit by 65 percent year-on-year to 31.9 billion dollars. The Group's earnings per share exceeded analysts' estimates. Nvidia also clearly exceeded their expectations with its forecast of 65 billion dollars in sales in the current quarter.

On average, market experts had expected sales of a good 61.5 billion dollars. Nvidia continues to achieve this growth without the once important Chinese market, where the company currently has no business following US export restrictions and countermeasures by the Chinese government.