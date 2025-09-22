  1. Residential Customers
Artificial intelligence Nvidia wants to invest up to 100 billion dollars in OpenAI

SDA

23.9.2025 - 00:30

The chip company Nvidia wants to invest up to 100 billion dollars in OpenAI.
The chip company Nvidia wants to invest up to 100 billion dollars in OpenAI.
Keystone

The chip company Nvidia wants to secure its place in future data centers of the ChatGPT developer OpenAI with an investment of up to 100 billion dollars.

Keystone-SDA

23.09.2025, 00:30

23.09.2025, 00:31

The investment is intended to support the construction of new AI data centers with Nvidia technology and their energy supply, the companies announced. Nvidia is a key supplier of chip systems for training and operating software with artificial intelligence.

The investment of up to 100 billion dollars is to be made in stages. "The first phase" will "go online" in the second half of 2026 with the use of chip systems from Nvidia's new Vera Rubin platform. According to information from the financial service Bloomberg, Nvidia is also to receive a stake in OpenAI.

The chatbot ChatGPT triggered the hype surrounding artificial intelligence with its release in November 2022. It is the most widely used AI software with currently more than 700 million weekly active users.

Chips from Nvidia have become a key technology in artificial intelligence. Large AI developers spend billions on it and fill entire data centers with it. The agreement with OpenAI secures Nvidia's role as the heart of future data centers for the ChatGPT inventor.

