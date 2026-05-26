A nursing home in Aargau charged over 700 francs more per month for two glasses of water a day Daniel Karmann/dpa (Symbolbild)

A 99-year-old man from Bern is extremely fit for his age, but doesn't drink enough. He is now being charged over 700 francs more per month in a nursing home for two glasses of water a day.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 99-year-old resident of a nursing home in Oberaargau is being asked to pay over 700 francs more per month for two glasses of water a day and a reminder to drink them.

The home management argues that the move would result in classification in a higher care level, which is more expensive.

"We don't make the rules of the game," defends the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Show more

Hans Kölliker is extremely fit for his proud age of 99. He went into a care home in Oberaargau at his own request, hardly needs any assistance in everyday life and still drives himself to go for a walk in the woods. However, the Bernese sometimes forgets to drink enough.

Kölliker was therefore astonished when his care home charged him an additional CHF 728.50 per month - for two glasses of water a day. "The home management told me it was because of the new system for determining care requirements," the trained farmer told the Beobachter. As a result of the change, he now has to be reallocated to care level 2.

He now has to pay CHF 497.55 of the CHF 1092.75 in care costs out of his own pocket, instead of CHF 66.65 as before. The rest is covered by the health insurance company. Hans Kölliker finds this absurd: "I'm being charged CHF 728.50 a month for a glass of water twice a day and a reminder to drink enough. That's difficult to understand."

"We don't make the rules of the game"

However, the senior citizens' center in Oberaargau argues that the higher classification is correct. After all, the need for care has increased. The nursing care provided "regular preparatory and supportive measures" so that Kölliker did not become dehydrated.

The nursing care provided the water and reminded the man to drink it. "This does not jeopardize his independence in other areas of life, such as washing, getting up or taking medication."

"We don't make the rules of the game. We can only do our best to comply with them correctly," says the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

It does happen that residents in need of care receive inflated bills. This was the case last year, when numerous increases were issued due to new software for calculating care requirements.

The nursing home association Curaviva explains that although care services are regulated by law, the paragraph on "general basic care for eating and drinking" in the benefits ordinance is very vague.

However, the health insurance association Prio Swiss recommends requesting a detailed written explanation of the care needs assessment from the home. This is exactly what Hans Kölliker now intends to do.