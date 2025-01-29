The 576 employees and 61 apprentices will be kept on. sda

Migros sells all Obi branches to the German Obi Group. The employees are to be kept on.

The Obi Group is taking over the Obi stores from Migros.

576 employees and 62 apprentices can keep their jobs. Show more

The Obi Group is taking over Migros' Obi stores. Specifically, this means that all ten locations and a branch still under construction in Agno (TI) will be taken over, Migros, which has operated the Obi branches in Switzerland as a franchising system for the last 25 years, announced on Wednesday morning.

The Obi Group also bought the Migros Do it + Garden locations in Carouge GE and Nyon VD. Migros has been looking for buyers for its DIY stores for some time. The sales process for the Micasa and Do it + Garden specialist stores is continuing, it was reported. The companies did not disclose the purchase price.

576 employees and 61 apprentices will continue to be employed by the Obi Group. Should there be job cuts at Obi stores in the decentralized organizations of the Migros Group, Migros will seek solutions within the company for the employees affected, the retailer wrote.

