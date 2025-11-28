Martin Wikelski initiated the project years ago. (Archvibild) Felix Kästle/dpa

The "Icarus" research project is picking up speed again after a three-year break. New satellites are to be used to observe animals worldwide from space in almost real time.

The "Icarus" project has been launched into space again.

It is designed to enable the observation of animals in real time - from space.

The signals picked up by the receiver come from tiny transmitters located on the animals.

Originally, Russian as well as German researchers were involved in the project. The project was terminated prematurely in 2022 following the Russian attack on Ukraine. Show more

Tracking animals from space will soon be possible again: After a three-year break, the "Icarus" research project has been launched into space. A SpaceX rocket launched a satellite with a mini-receiver into orbit on Friday, as announced by the German Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Constance. More are to follow in the coming years.

The receiver reads signals from tiny transmitters located on migratory birds, bats or sea turtles from an altitude of 500 kilometers. The data shows where the animals are and where they are heading.

For the first time, the system should function worldwide in almost real time, explained initiator Martin Wikelski, Director at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior.

Project slowed down by the war in Ukraine

"Icarus" (International Cooperation for Animal Research Using Space) was launched on the ISS space station in 2020. By 2022, an antenna on the Russian module had collected data and transmitted it to research teams.

However, after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, cooperation between the German and Russian space agencies was discontinued - since then, the data streams have stopped.

The new mini-receivers are being launched into space in cooperation with a research mission by the University of the German Armed Forces in Munich. By mid-2027, there should be six satellites, creating a network for comprehensive and reliable data collection.

"Icarus" 2.0 should be significantly more efficient

Wikelski, who is also a professor at the University of Konstanz, said that the speed at which it is possible to react to current developments will increase significantly.

According to the Max Planck Institute, the new satellites will also enable reception from previously uncovered regions such as the Arctic and Antarctic. The new receivers are also more powerful than those on the ISS. After a three-month test phase, animal observation is due to start again.