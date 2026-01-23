About two and a half months after the Ebola outbreak began in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the situation is, according to the aid organization Doctors Without Borders, “more critical than ever.” The organization reports that the disease is spreading at an alarming and unprecedented rate.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has traveled to the Congo for the second time since the outbreak began. His initial plan was to meet with government officials and aid organizations in the capital, Kinshasa, to discuss how to better contain the deadly disease.

Too many chains of transmission are unknown

In total, more than 3,600 infections have been confirmed in the lab. About 1,500 of those infected did not survive. The problem is that the authorities still do not know enough of the infected people’s family members to protect them from infection. According to Doctors Without Borders, 90 percent of the patients at a treatment center in Bunia had not previously been identified as close contacts.

This is considered the key to success: If more than 90 percent of those who have been in contact with infected individuals are identified, self-isolate, and receive treatment at the first signs of illness, the outbreak can be brought under control. Mistrust of authorities and fighting in rebel-held areas, which are forcing hundreds of thousands to flee, complicate this effort.

More money needed

This is now the largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded in the Congo. The onset of the rainy season could make transportation and relief efforts even more difficult. According to Doctors Without Borders, more funding is urgently needed to support medical teams, monitor contacts, and provide further humanitarian aid in this impoverished country.