ARCHIVE – Ukrainian soldiers prepare to launch a medium-range drone. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa
Keystone
According to the occupying authorities in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, at least 11 people, including four children, were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks. Another 16 people were injured, said Yevgeny Balizki, the head of the administration appointed by Moscow. The nighttime attack reportedly struck a tourist facility in the village of Kyrylivka in the Melitopol district. The information cannot be independently verified.
For more than four years, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion with Western assistance. In recent months, it has expanded its counterattacks, primarily using drones. Kyiv had called on the remaining Ukrainian civilian population to flee.