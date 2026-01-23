Ukraine Occupation Authorities: Deaths Following Ukrainian Attacks

According to the occupying authorities in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, at least 11 people, including four children, were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks. Another 16 people were injured, said Yevgeny Balizki, the head of the administration appointed by Moscow. The nighttime attack reportedly struck a tourist facility in the village of Kyrylivka in the Melitopol district. The information cannot be independently verified.