Russia
Occupation Authorities: Deaths in Crimea Following Ukrainian Drone Attack
ARCHIVE – The Crimean Bridge between Kerch and the Russian mainland. Photo: Ulf Mauder/dpa/stock photo
Keystone
According to Russian reports, at least two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Another person was injured, according to a Telegram post by Sergey Aksyonov, the regional administrator appointed by Moscow. The attack reportedly took place in the northern part of Crimea. These reports cannot be independently verified.
Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion for more than four years. For several weeks now, the Ukrainian military has been launching intensive drone attacks on logistics routes and other targets in and around Crimea.