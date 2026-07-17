Russia Occupation Authorities: Deaths in Crimea Following Ukrainian Drone Attack

According to Russian reports, at least two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Another person was injured, according to a Telegram post by Sergey Aksyonov, the regional administrator appointed by Moscow. The attack reportedly took place in the northern part of Crimea. These reports cannot be independently verified.