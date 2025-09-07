The warming of the oceans is reducing CO2 uptake . Image: Felipe Dana/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

A research team with Swiss participation has found that our oceans will have absorbed significantly less CO2 in 2023 than expected.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The oceans absorbed almost one billion tons less CO2 in 2023 than predicted based on previous years.

This is the result of the latest measurements by a research team with Swiss participation.

The oceans are an important sink for CO2 in order to stabilize the global climate system.

One reason for the significantly lower CO2 uptake is the warming of the oceans. Show more

In 2023, the oceans absorbed significantly less CO2 than expected. According to new measurements by a research team with Swiss participation, the uptake was almost one billion tons or around ten percent lower than predicted based on previous years.

This corresponds to more than 20 times Switzerland's CO2 emissions . "This is not good news", ETH researcher Nicolas Gruber, who was involved in the study, was quoted as saying in a press release issued by ETH Zurich on Tuesday. However, the decrease is smaller than feared. The results were published on Tuesday in the journal "Nature Climate Change".

Warming of the oceans leads to lower CO2 uptake

The world's oceans are an important sink for carbon dioxide ( CO2 ). To date, they have absorbed around a quarter of man-made CO2 emissions from the atmosphere and thus stabilize the global climate system.

The main reason for the reduced CO2 uptake in 2023 was an unprecedented warming of the oceans. The surface temperatures of the world's oceans rose sharply this year and reached record levels in various regions.

The warming was particularly strong in the North Atlantic. As less CO2 can dissolve in the water in warmer seas, more of the greenhouse gas escaped into the air. Researchers refer to this process as outgassing.

Compensating effects

In the East Pacific, on the other hand, the El Niño weather phenomenon had a compensatory effect: due to changes in currents, less CO2 rose from the depths, meaning that less CO2 escaped than usual in this region. However, the outgassing in the North Atlantic canceled out the positive effect.

According to the researchers, physical and biological processes in the ocean also helped to partially stabilize the sink capacity: These include the stratification of the water column, which limits the upwelling of CO2-rich deep water, and the biological pump, in which photosynthetic organisms absorb CO2 and transport it to deeper layers.

According to ETH Zurich, it is uncertain whether these compensatory processes will continue to effectively support the marine carbon sink in the event of further warming.