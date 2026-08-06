Following a strong first half of the year, the industrial conglomerate Oerlikon has raised its full-year forecast. Order intake continued to rise. In addition, the company significantly improved its profitability.

The industrial conglomerate Oerlikon secured significantly more orders in the first half of 2026. (File photo)

Order intake rose by 11.4 percent to 920 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year, the company announced on Thursday. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was as high as 19.0 percent. After Oerlikon had already exceeded expectations in the first quarter with a surprisingly strong order intake, the trend continued in the second quarter with a 15.0 percent increase to 465 million Swiss francs.

According to Oerlikon, the materials business was primarily responsible for this. In light of trade tensions and higher raw material prices, customers continued to secure their supply of critical minerals.

Revenue also increased, albeit at a slower pace, because orders are reflected in the financial results only later. It rose by 0.5 percent to 790 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year. According to Oerlikon, the aviation, power generation, and general industrial sectors in particular contributed to the growth, while the automotive business weighed on results.

Cost-control program is effective

Oerlikon also posted a significant increase in profitability. Operating EBITDA rose by 18.6 percent to 156 million Swiss francs, and the operating EBITDA margin improved to 19.7 percent from 16.7 percent in the prior year. According to the company, the cost-cutting measures introduced in 2025, a more favorable product mix, and the revaluation of inventory due to higher raw material prices all had a positive impact.

All in all, continuing operations yielded a profit of 40 million Swiss francs. In the previous year, the company had posted a loss of 46 million.

Oerlikon raised its outlook for the full year. The Group now expects revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates, rather than in the low-single-digit percentage range as previously projected. The operating EBITDA margin is expected to reach 18.5 to 19.5 percent, up from the previous forecast of around 17.5 percent.

The basis for the higher forecast is the strong first half of the year and improved visibility for the second half of the year.