The industrial group Oerlikon received significantly more orders in the first quarter of 2026 than in the previous year. However, sales declined due to currency effects. (archive image) Keystone

The industrial group Oerlikon received significantly more orders in the first quarter of 2026 than in the previous year. However, sales declined due to currency effects. The outlook for the year as a whole is confirmed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Order intake increased by 7.9 percent to CHF 455 million, as the company announced on Thursday. Adjusted for the negative currency effects, there was even an increase of almost 18 percent.

Sales fell by 3.3 percent to CHF 378 million due to the impact of exchange rates. Adjusted for currency effects, however, there was an increase of 5.3 percent. Analysts' expectations were thus exceeded, and in the case of incoming orders, by a very wide margin.

The development was driven by the materials segment, but the sale of systems also showed positive momentum, according to the report on business performance in the first quarter. This was helped by higher prices, but also by stronger demand from the aviation and general industry sectors in particular.

Customers from these sectors are continuing to focus on securing the supply of certain critical materials such as yttrium and tungsten. This increased demand has led to volume growth in the Materials division and, together with the rise in raw material prices, has contributed significantly to the increase in order intake and sales.

____ Stabilization in Europe

As expected, however, other end markets, including automotive, tools and luxury goods, continued to face headwinds.

In regional terms, the Asia and Pacific region continued its strong performance, while North and South America also showed positive development. In Europe, Oerlikon saw signs of stabilization.

Outlook confirmed

The previous forecasts for the full year 2026 are confirmed based on the first quarter and the current order backlog. Accordingly, Oerlikon expects organic sales growth in the low single-digit percentage range and an operating EBITDA margin of around 17.5 percent. Geopolitical uncertainties and a subdued economic environment are likely to continue to weigh on the global economy, according to the expectations formulated in February.