The office supplies chain Office World is withdrawing from bricks-and-mortar retail. All branches in Switzerland are to be closed by spring 2027. This will affect 45 full-time positions - in future, the company intends to focus entirely on online retail.

The Office World branches specializing in office supplies will close their doors. This affects 45 full-time positions in ten stores, as the company confirmed media reports from the previous day.

The group behind the stores intends to focus on online retail in the future and will gradually discontinue the store business by spring 2027, according to the Office World Group.

In the longer term, the poor ratio between expenditure and income in the bricks-and-mortar business can no longer be maintained, according to the statement. Customers are increasingly buying office supplies online and going to the store less and less.

The stores will be closed gradually, starting in St. Gallen in June 2026 and ending in Geneva in April 2027. The branches in Suhr, Bern and Winterthur were already closed at the end of January and February 2026.

The Office World Group is a joint venture between Office World Holding AG and PEG Papeteristen-Einkaufsgenossenschaft (formerly Offix Holding AG). The entire Office World Group reportedly has around 500 employees.