A Sig Sauer P320 pistol: Swiss officers insist on the procurement of more domestic weapons. Commons/Digitallymade

The procurement of new army pistols is at the center of criticism of the Federal Council's armaments strategy. Swiss officers are calling for a clear focus on domestic products.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Officers' Association criticizes the Federal Council's procurement strategy.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister wants to purchase more weapons from the USA.

Sig Sauer must be included in the planned purchase of 100,000 new army pistols in order to avoid dependencies.

The Officers' Association of Switzerland is sharply critical of the Federal Council's unstable armaments strategy. President Erich Muff criticizes the lack of reliability of the current policy, reports "Blick".

Only recently, the government announced that it would procure a large proportion of its armaments domestically in order to strengthen domestic industry and secure its defense capabilities. However, this strategy now appears to be being called into question again due to international tensions, particularly with the USA.

Despite the original plans, Defense Minister Martin Pfister is considering purchasing more armaments from the USA. This is met with incomprehension by the Officers' Association. It advocates reducing dependence on foreign countries and relying on Swiss products.

One current example is the planned procurement of up to 100,000 new army pistols for CHF 90 million. Three suppliers are in the running for the contract: Glock from Austria, Heckler & Koch from Germany and SIG Sauer, a former Swiss company.

Focusing on the domestic production site in the long term

SIG Sauer currently produces in the USA, but plans to relocate production to Switzerland if it is awarded the contract. This would not only create jobs in Neuhausen, but also keep the added value in the country.

The Officers' Association emphasizes the importance of a Swiss solution. It points to the positive experiences with SIG Sauer and criticizes attempts to influence the procurement process with unconfirmed information.

Dependence on foreign partners already proved problematic during the Covid pandemic, when the supply of protective masks came to a standstill.

For the officers, one thing is clear: Switzerland must focus on the domestic workplace in the long term. A constant back and forth in the armaments strategy is not expedient. The government must make clear decisions and implement them consistently in order to guarantee the country's security.