The heat wave has been here for quite some time—but astronomical summer officially begins today, Sunday, at 10:24 a.m. At that moment, the sun reaches its highest point in the northern hemisphere.

That summer feeling arrived ahead of the official start of summer this year. A heat wave has had Switzerland firmly in its grip for days now. (File photo)

The so-called summer solstice marks not only the calendar and astronomical start of summer, but also the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Depending on the region, the longest day of the year in Switzerland lasts between about 15 hours and 50 minutes and just over 16 hours. The north gets the most daylight, while the south gets slightly less. From now on, the days will grow shorter again—at first by a few seconds, and later by several minutes per day.

Summer will not give way to fall until September 23. At that point, day and night will be nearly equal in length, before the nights become significantly longer again leading up to the start of winter.

Unlike for astronomers, summer has long since begun in meteorology. While the calendar start of summer is based on the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, meteorological summer begins every year on June 1 and lasts until August 31.