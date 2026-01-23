According to official reports, 31 people were injured in the attack—believed to have been motivated by Islamist extremism—on Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Berlin, which left one person dead.

dpatopbilder – Mourners stand in Tiergarten next to a tree where various items have been placed in memory of the victims of the attack on the CSD. Photo: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Kai Wegner, the Governing Mayor of the German capital, made this statement at a press conference. Until now, the authorities had consistently reported 29 people injured, including several with serious injuries. Wegner did not provide any further details at this time.

The CSD in Berlin was cut short on Saturday evening after a car plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the large-scale event. On Sunday evening, the suspected perpetrator, Abdul B., was killed during a police operation.