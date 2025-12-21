At Christmas, contemplation and family time often fall by the wayside. KEYSTONE/BARBARA GINDL

Christmas: the festival of love, expectations and overcooked roasts. Why less perfectionism, less gift madness and a courageous "no" often make for more peace under the Christmas tree.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you High expectations and fixed rituals often lead to stress and conflict at Christmas.

Experts advise calmness, realistic expectations and the willingness to say no sometimes.

Less perfection, consumption and obligations promote peace, relaxation and a more harmonious celebration. Show more

In many cases, the perfect Christmas is an illusion. Instead of the longed-for family harmony, there is often a lot of bickering - and the festive season degenerates into stress. Often, disappointed expectations are simply the reason for discord. Here are some tips to prevent this:

Visitor stress and high expectations

High expectations and demands to play a perfect role and please everyone are particularly pronounced at Christmas for some people and harbor potential for conflict. The order of the festive season, presents for the children, but also fundamental relationship problems often provide a source of discussion.

An explosive situation

The expectations of oneself and those of others can sometimes lead to an explosive situation, which often comes to a head during the holidays. For example, if you are only rotating in the kitchen to conjure up a great meal, you often miss out on contemplation and family time. If the tension then subsides after the festivities, people often react with psychosomatic complaints.

Simply say no

Experts therefore advise people to "just say no" and accept that Christmas doesn't have to be perfect. Even automated Christmas rituals are no guarantee of a successful celebration. Instead, family traditions should be adapted to the actual living conditions and changing values as well as the age of the children. It is also perfectly acceptable to break with tradition - instead of celebrating with the family, you can go on vacation, or a buffet or restaurant visit can replace a multi-course dinner.

Not too much commercialism

Many people don't like the stress of Christmas presents either. Nevertheless, many give in unconditionally to the consumer frenzy. The most popular Christmas wishes are still money, but also shared experiences, trips and books. Last but not least, grandparents should discuss their gift ideas for their grandchildren with their parents in good time. If they say no, this should be accepted - otherwise trouble is inevitable.

Distribute tasks

It is best for all family members to express their wishes in advance and clarify who will provide the Christmas decorations and the Christmas tree, who will bake and which presents will be exchanged.

Less is more

Limiting gifts, decorations and visits, foregoing elaborate menus, dividing up tasks and planning church and games for the children will create more time for relaxation. Also, total family togetherness during the Christmas period should not be enforced under any circumstances and individual free time should be allowed for a walk or a trip to the movies, for example.