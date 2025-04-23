Extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall are becoming more frequent and more severe due to climate change. Nadine Weigel/dpa

The debate on climate change repeatedly raises the question of whether damage can be attributed to specific polluters. Researchers have a clear answer to this.

Leading oil companies and other large corporations have caused an estimated 28 trillion dollars worth of climate damage, according to a new study. In the study published in the journal "Nature" on Wednesday, the research team from Dartmouth College named 111 companies that they believe were responsible for damage of this magnitude.

More than half of the 28 trillion is attributable to ten fossil fuel companies: Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, National Iranian Oil, Pemex, Coal India and the British Coal Corporation. The determination of a specific sum could make it possible to hold the large corporations financially responsible, as was also attempted with tobacco manufacturers due to the damage to human health.

For comparison: 28 trillion dollars is slightly less than the gross domestic product of the USA last year.

Data up to 137 years old

The researchers calculated that every percent of greenhouse gas released into the atmosphere since 1990 has caused 502 billion dollars in damage due to the resulting heat alone. Costs caused by other weather extremes such as hurricanes, droughts and floods have not even been taken into account. This is how they arrived at the sum of more than two trillion dollars that Saudi Aramco and Gazprom alone would have caused in damages over the decades due to higher temperatures.

In some cases, data dating back 137 years was used. Using 1,000 different computer simulations, the effects that the emissions of individual companies had on the temperature of the planet were calculated. For example, the researchers came to the conclusion that Chevron's emissions alone had caused the Earth's temperature to rise by 0.25 degrees Celsius.

Many people asked themselves whether the damage to the climate could be attributed to individual polluters, said one of the authors of the study, Justin Mankin. The answer is "yes". According to the research institute Zero Carbon Analytics, 68 lawsuits have already been filed worldwide due to damage caused by climate change.