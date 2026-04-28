In Switzerland, the situation is currently even less tense. Although prices have also risen here, they are much more moderate. According to TCS data, the price of unleaded petrol has climbed from around CHF 1.65 to around CHF 1.87 per liter since the beginning of the year. Over the same period, diesel has risen from CHF 1.78 to around CHF 2.14.
In comparison with neighboring countries, Switzerland thus remains at the lower end of the scale. In Germany, the price of petrol was recently just under 1.98 francs per liter, in France around 1.91 francs. Italy and Austria are cheaper in some cases, although the differences vary greatly depending on the region.
The main reason for the price trend is the international market. Switzerland is completely dependent on oil imports and is guided by prices in Rotterdam, the dollar exchange rate and transportation costs via the Rhine.
Even without acute supply bottlenecks, rising insurance and transportation costs are driving up prices. Some shipping companies are already avoiding certain routes, which is putting additional pressure on supply.
For drivers, however, looking at the prices is only worthwhile to a limited extent. If you take a detour to save a few centimes, you often end up paying more - especially for short journeys.
Filling up in Switzerland is still comparatively cheap. But in view of the global uncertainties, the question is how long it will stay that way.