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While the symbolic mark of 2 euros per liter has been exceeded again in France, prices in Switzerland remain moderate for the time being. But here, too, the trend is upwards.

Barman Nicolas

No time? blue News summarizes for you In France, petrol costs over 2 euros per liter again and prices have recently risen significantly.

In Switzerland, prices remain more stable, but have also risen noticeably since the beginning of the year.

The main drivers are geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding the oil market. Show more

Petrol is becoming more expensive again in Europe - especially in France. There, the symbolic mark of 2 euros per liter was exceeded again at the end of April. As the TCS platform shows, premium petrol (SP95-E10) currently costs over 2 euros on average, with diesel significantly higher.

In Switzerland, the situation is currently even less tense. Although prices have also risen here, they are much more moderate. According to TCS data, the price of unleaded petrol has climbed from around CHF 1.65 to around CHF 1.87 per liter since the beginning of the year. Over the same period, diesel has risen from CHF 1.78 to around CHF 2.14.

In comparison with neighboring countries, Switzerland thus remains at the lower end of the scale. In Germany, the price of petrol was recently just under 1.98 francs per liter, in France around 1.91 francs. Italy and Austria are cheaper in some cases, although the differences vary greatly depending on the region.

In neighboring countries, the price of a liter of petrol is slightly higher. Screenshot TCS

The main reason for the price trend is the international market. Switzerland is completely dependent on oil imports and is guided by prices in Rotterdam, the dollar exchange rate and transportation costs via the Rhine.

The geopolitical situation is currently having a particularly strong impact. The Middle East remains a key uncertainty factor: around 20 percent of global oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Any escalation in the region immediately causes prices to rise on the markets.

Detours are not always worthwhile

Even without acute supply bottlenecks, rising insurance and transportation costs are driving up prices. Some shipping companies are already avoiding certain routes, which is putting additional pressure on supply.

Petrol prices have risen significantly in recent months. TCS

For drivers, however, looking at the prices is only worthwhile to a limited extent. If you take a detour to save a few centimes, you often end up paying more - especially for short journeys.

Filling up in Switzerland is still comparatively cheap. But in view of the global uncertainties, the question is how long it will stay that way.