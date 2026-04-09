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Fuel remains expensive Oil prices are falling - that's why you don't notice it at the petrol station

SDA

9.4.2026 - 15:24

Since the call to arms, only the price of diesel has fallen slightly.
Since the call to arms, only the price of diesel has fallen slightly.
Keystone

Following the ceasefire in the Middle East, oil prices are falling significantly. However, fuel prices in Switzerland are reacting sluggishly to this fall.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 15:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The price of oil is falling following the latest developments in the Middle East, but fuel prices in Switzerland are slow to react.
  • According to TCS, diesel has already become cheaper (-8 centimes), while petrol prices remain stable for the time being.
  • Previously, prices had risen sharply due to the conflict, especially diesel due to higher demand.
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Following the ceasefire in the Middle East, the price of oil has fallen significantly. After the end of the busy Easter holidays, however, fuel prices in Switzerland are reacting to the easing on the oil market with some delay.

According to surveys by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), the first petrol stations lowered the price of diesel yesterday (Wednesday) and others followed suit on Thursday. The average price for a liter of diesel is now CHF 2.16, 8 centimes lower than before Easter, as the TCS reported to the news agency AWP.

By contrast, there has been no change in the price of petrol. The price remains at 1.89 francs for unleaded 95 and 2 francs for unleaded 98. "Diesel reacts faster in both directions," said a TCS spokesperson.

Sharp price increase after the start of the war

Previously, the price of a liter of diesel had climbed 29 percent after the outbreak of war in Iran. The price of petrol rose less sharply, by a good 17 percent. The TCS explains the stronger price increase for diesel with higher demand from industry.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude is currently around 98 dollars. In the wake of the conflict in Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for energy transportation, the price has risen from around 70 dollars to up to 120 dollars at times.

TCS publishes estimates of current petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These are made by TCS experts on the basis of information from various sources and random samples. The actual prices may vary depending on the region and filling station.

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