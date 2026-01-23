The war between the U.S. and Iran is driving oil prices even higher. The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent crude is heading toward $100 per barrel (159 liters).

The latest U.S. attacks on Iran and the shelling of tankers in the Strait of Hormuz are driving up oil prices. The price of a barrel of Brent crude is approaching the $100 mark. (File photo)

At its peak, the price rose to $98.42. Late Thursday morning, the price of the benchmark grade stood slightly below that at $97.59. That was 3.7 percent higher than the previous day.

The price, which had fallen to around $70 by early July, is being driven by the escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict. Iran-backed Houthi militias also stated that they had attacked two Saudi Arabian tankers in the Red Sea; this further intensifies the conflict in the Middle East and threatens to lead to more severe supply disruptions.

New Wave of Attacks

Overnight, the U.S. military carried out another wave of attacks against targets in Iran. The five-hour wave of attacks ended at 10:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. local time in Iran), according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (Centcom), which is responsible for the region, via the X platform.

According to reports, the targets included missile and drone depots, coastal surveillance facilities, and the country’s air defense systems. The strikes were intended to prevent future attacks on merchant ships and civilian seafarers, officials said. It was the twelfth consecutive night that the U.S. had attacked the Islamic Republic.

Oil price still well below its annual high

Due to the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz—a vital waterway for global trade in energy resources such as oil and liquefied natural gas—the war with Iran has been escalating again since the beginning of the month. For days, U.S. media have been reporting on indications of a possible expansion of U.S. attacks—such as the deployment of additional fighter jets to the region.

However, the price of oil is still well below the annual high of about $126 reached at the end of April. At that time, the outbreak of the war in Iran by the U.S. and Israel had driven the price up sharply.