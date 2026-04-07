The price of crude oil continues to rise after the Easter holidays. A barrel of Brent crude now costs over 110 US dollars.(symbolic image) Keystone

Oil prices are rising ahead of the expiry of another ultimatum from US President Donald Trump in the Iran war. The price of a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude for delivery in June rose 1.2 percent to 111.11 US dollars in early trading.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This brought the June futures contract back close to its March high of just over 112 dollars. Since the start of the Iran war, the benchmark for the global oil market has risen by more than 50 percent. Oil prices are currently the most important indicator of inflation and economic concerns on the market. The rise in WTI crude, which is more important for the US market, is similar for this delivery date.

The development of the May contract is even more dramatic. WTI oil for delivery in May costs around 115 dollars in the morning, around 70 percent more than before the Iran war began more than five weeks ago.

Closed Strait of Hormuz

As the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for global oil trade, is practically impassable for most ships, prices for the next delivery dates are significantly higher than those that are still a long way off. The May contract for Brent crude has already expired.

For Trump, the release of the strait is currently the focus of the Iran war. He has therefore once again given Iran an ultimatum. Shortly before it expired at 2.00 a.m. on Wednesday, there were no signs of an agreement.

Trump reiterated his warning of the "total destruction" of all Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz. A spokesman for the Iranian military leadership reacted with derision to Trump's threat.

The strait is one of the world's most important transportation routes - and not just for oil and liquid gas.