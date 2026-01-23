The price of oil has fallen significantly following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to call off the attack on Iran. On Monday morning, a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude for October delivery was trading at just over $83, down nearly 7 percent.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called off a planned U.S. military strike on targets in Iran for the time being. Oil prices are falling. (File photo)

Trump had previously called off what he described as the U.S. military’s “largest attack since World War II” for the time being, in order to give new negotiations with Iran a chance.

The falling oil price initially had little effect on stock prices in East Asia. By 12:30 p.m. (local time), South Korea’s leading index, the KOSPI, had fallen by just under five percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 had dropped by 1.7 percent. According to experts, the weak market performance was primarily due to growing concerns that the boom surrounding artificial intelligence might gradually be losing steam.

The Hong Kong stock market was largely unchanged early Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index rising 0.2 percent. On the mainland Chinese stock markets, the CSI 300 Index—which tracks the 300 leading stocks—was down about 0.8 percent.