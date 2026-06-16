Oil prices fell significantly again on Tuesday. After prices stabilized briefly during early trading, they dropped sharply again as the day progressed.

The price of oil has continued to decline and is once again trading at levels last seen in early March. (File photo)

The price of a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude oil for August delivery fell below $80 for the first time since early March. Most recently, North Sea crude was trading at $79.83, down four percent from the previous day.

The price of U.S. crude oil also fell sharply. The price of WTI briefly dropped to just under $77 per barrel, a decline of just over four percent from the previous day.

Since the U.S. and Iran reached a framework agreement to end the conflict, crude oil prices have been on a downward trend. According to state media reports, the first Iranian ships have already crossed the area affected by the U.S. naval blockade without incident, as reported by the Iranian broadcaster Press TV, among others, citing well-informed sources.

However, commodities expert Thu Lan Nguyen of Commerzbank sees only limited further downside potential for oil prices in the coming trading days. “On the one hand, we expect that further negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on a new nuclear agreement are likely to be extremely bumpy,” the expert said. On the other hand, even in the event of a sustained reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, it is likely to take quite some time before shipping traffic—and thus energy exports from the Gulf region—return to normal.