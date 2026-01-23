Following the end of the series of U.S. attacks in Iran, oil prices fell sharply at the start of the week. The price of Brent crude, the benchmark grade, briefly stood at about $92 per barrel (159 liters), down more than 5 percent.

Prior to that, the U.S. had reported attacks on Iran for 13 consecutive nights. The price of North Sea Brent crude rose significantly in the days that followed, surpassing the $100-per-barrel mark.

The latest pause in U.S. attacks over the weekend once again fueled hopes for a de-escalation in the conflict that has been raging since late February. Iran, too, had indicated that it would suspend its attacks for the time being. The military justified the move by stating that its actions were merely in retaliation for U.S. attacks.

Stock markets in East Asia show little movement

At first, developments in the Middle East appeared to have little impact on stock markets in East Asia. By 10:30 a.m. local time, South Korea’s leading index, the KOSPI, had fallen by 1 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 had dropped by 0.2 percent. The economies of East Asia are heavily dependent on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Hong Kong stock market remained largely unchanged in the first few minutes after the market opened. The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent at one point. On the mainland Chinese stock markets, the CSI 300 Index, which tracks the 300 leading stocks, was down 0.5 percent at the open.